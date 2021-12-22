Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.40

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 4595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $577.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.