SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 844,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,286,260 shares.The stock last traded at $114.73 and had previously closed at $115.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,799,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.