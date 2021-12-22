Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Trading Down 9.3%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 9,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 258,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 56.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

