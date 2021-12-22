NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of GRA opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$9.03.

About NanoXplore

