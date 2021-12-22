Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.89.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

PNR opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

