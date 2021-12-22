AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 193,539 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,539 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

