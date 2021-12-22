Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 412,959 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

