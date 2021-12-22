Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.