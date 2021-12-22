M&T Bank Corp Sells 181 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

