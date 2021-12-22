AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

