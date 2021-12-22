iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

