Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.42 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

