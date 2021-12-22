Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $334.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $349.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

