LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LianBio.
LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).
Shares of LianBio stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. LianBio has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.37.
LianBio Company Profile
LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.
