Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 142 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,267 shares of company stock worth $49,790,591. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

HubSpot stock opened at $680.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $782.04 and its 200 day moving average is $683.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

