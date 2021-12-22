Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $281.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

