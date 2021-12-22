Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

