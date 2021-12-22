Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 5,111 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.57% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 393,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 286,147 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,097,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 227,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 122,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.