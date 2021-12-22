Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.