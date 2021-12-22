W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $496.79 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $516.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

