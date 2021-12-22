B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 4,262 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.