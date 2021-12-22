Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $15.61

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $14.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 9,707 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a market cap of $514.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

