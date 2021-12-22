$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.94. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CATY opened at $42.13 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,353,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

