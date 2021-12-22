B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,716 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $450.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

