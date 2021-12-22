Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Declines By 17.2%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.