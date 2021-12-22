Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. Five9 has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 45.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

