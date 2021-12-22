Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

