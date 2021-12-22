Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Decreases By 17.9%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

ERIC opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

