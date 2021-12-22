Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kadant were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,281 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.