BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.89 and its 200-day moving average is $231.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $726.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

