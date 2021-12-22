eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 1,400 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

