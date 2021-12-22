Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,191,763 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 155.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.75% of Conagra Brands worth $123,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

