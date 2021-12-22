Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $111,321.95 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Yext stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.