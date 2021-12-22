Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $111,321.95 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yext stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.