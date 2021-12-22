3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula Sells 5,863 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20.

DDD opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

