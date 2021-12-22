Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

