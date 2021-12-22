James G. Morris Buys 1,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $10,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

