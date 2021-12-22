James G. Morris Buys 1,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $10,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Capitol Federal Financial
