Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.