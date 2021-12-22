Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Issued By SVB Leerink

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for MEDNAX in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MD. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 41.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 30.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

