Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.95.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

