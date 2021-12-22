Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

