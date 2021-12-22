NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,854.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 207.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.