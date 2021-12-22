ACG Wealth Has $211,000 Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

