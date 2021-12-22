Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $59,823,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE SONY opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.