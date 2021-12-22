SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Holdings Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,884,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 793,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,931,000.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

