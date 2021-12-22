Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

