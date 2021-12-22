Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 114.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.