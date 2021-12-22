Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.86 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

