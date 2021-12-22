GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

