David A. Pierce Sells 49,988 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

