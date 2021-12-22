Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 16,841 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.